Woman who died after crashing into car, fence has been identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who died after she struck a car and then ran through a fence Tuesday evening has been identified.

Austin police say Ashley Clark, 28, was driving her Jeep Liberty southbound on US 183 near Burleson Road around 7:16 p.m. when she hit another vehicle, left the highway and crashed through fences.

Clark died at the scene. No one else was injured. Police have not said what might have caused Clark to veer off the road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5594.