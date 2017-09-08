Woman injured in crash on I-35 dies a week later

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A passenger in a crash on Interstate 35 through downtown Austin last month has died from her injuries.

Officers say a Dodge Dakota was traveling in the middle lane of I-35, near East 15th Street, when the driver hit a trailer being towed by a truck around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The passenger in the Dakota, Frances Berry, 87, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8164.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s