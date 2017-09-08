Woman injured in crash on I-35 dies a week later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A passenger in a crash on Interstate 35 through downtown Austin last month has died from her injuries.

Officers say a Dodge Dakota was traveling in the middle lane of I-35, near East 15th Street, when the driver hit a trailer being towed by a truck around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The passenger in the Dakota, Frances Berry, 87, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8164.