WATCH: Dramatic ending to high-speed chase in Detroit

Associated Press Published:
Police chase in Detroit on Sept. 8, 2017. (WOOD)

DETROIT (AP) — Police have arrested a motorist following a nearly 30-minute high-speed chase along freeways and surface streets near downtown Detroit.

The driver, who appeared to be a man, bolted from the vehicle and jumped a concrete barrier separating the directional lanes of an interstate before being struck by a SUV and landing on top of that vehicle.

He then was surrounded and tackled to the ground by officers.

WDIV-TV reports that the chase started about 12:20 p.m. The motorist led police along northbound Interstate 75 into the downtown area. He then exited the interstate and drove near Detroit’s police headquarters before turning around and getting back on the freeway.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s