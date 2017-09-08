TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound MoPac down to 1 lane at RM 2222 this weekend

The scene on MoPac at 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Drivers can expect delays Aug. 11-14 as crews pave MoPac starting at RM 2222. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
The scene on MoPac at 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Drivers can expect delays Aug. 11-14 as crews pave MoPac starting at RM 2222. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction crews on the MoPac Improvement Project are still working on resurfacing the asphalt which means there are more closures scheduled for this weekend.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., southbound MoPac between Ranch to Market 2222 and Enfield Road will be reduced to one lane — only the right lane will be open. The closure runs through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should avoid using southbound MoPac during these closures since significant travel delays are expected.

While the lanes are closed, crews will work on removing old asphalt and replacing it with new asphalt. The final layer of asphalt that needs to be installed is called permeable friction course (PFC), which provides significant benefits during rain events by reducing the spray coming off cars and trucks and improving visibility. PFC asphalt can only be laid when the roadway surface temperatures are 70 degrees or higher.

