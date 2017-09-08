Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin mother is accused of encouraging her 4-year-old daughter to fight with other children, seen in shocking video posted by the child’s father.

“It was hard for me to even call CPS, reach out to the police, you know, I did it for — ‘cause my daughter. I seen how hurt she was in that video,” the girl’s father, Augustine Amaro, explained in an interview with KXAN.

The interview and coverage of the videos are the most viewed videos on KXAN.com this week. Check out the top 5 here:

5. Officer confronts nurse at hospital over blood draw

4. Long morning lines at Austin gas stations 

3. Father of girl forced to fight now fighting for his daughter

2. TIME-LAPSE: Harvey’s complete path through Texas

1. Austin mother accused of encouraging 4-year-old daughter to fight

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s