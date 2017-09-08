Tip leads Travis County deputies to $300,000 worth of cocaine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three men are in custody accused of distributing cocaine in the Austin area.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says their VICE Unit recently received information that a man, who authorities later identified as Sergio Gorostieta, was “distributing large amounts” of cocaine. During an Aug. 17 surveillance of Gorostieta, TCSO said they saw the drugs being exchanged for money between Gorostieta and another man.

When the team moved in to arrest them, Gorostieta had 3 kilograms of cocaine–with a street value of $300,000–in a vehicle. Two other men, Arnulfo Mondragon and Joaquin Castro, were arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance.