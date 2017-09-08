Texoma community helps out after Make-A-Wish trip to Disney is postponed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — Hurricane Irma is headed for the Florida coast, putting a trip of a lifetime on hold for a special little girl in Texoma.

Liliana is currently in remission after battling cancer for the last year and a half and all she ever wanted was to meet some of her favorites at Disney World, so the community has rallied to ensure her wish still comes true. She’s just a few days shy of celebrating her third birthday.

“Going from panicking to getting ready for Disney and one day, having to figure out what we’re going to do for her birthday on Sunday, it was gut-wrenching,” Liliana’s father Matthew Gonzalez said.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Liliana and her family were supposed to be at the happiest place on earth right now but the hurricane changed their plans.

“So we had to tell our 2-year-old she wasn’t going to go,” mother Patricia Davis said.

“I immediately was thinking, we got to do something for her,” Make-A-Wish granter Blair Kaiser said. “We have to make this day special for her.”

That’s when the community came to the rescue, including Tagan Couch, owner of the Gypsy Kit Cafe.

“All of a sudden, all of these local businesses, all these local entrepreneurs, friends, everyone just started saying, ‘What can we do?'”

So they started putting together what they can for a girl already putting up an epic fight. “She’s done a very good job dealing with this whole cancer thing for a year and a half,” Gonzalez said.

For nearly half of her young life, Liliana battled ependymoma — a brain tumor. Now she’s in remission and doing what she loves.

“She just dances around, jumps around,” Davis said. “Loves to sing and she’s doing great.”

And no storm is strong enough to take away her shine. Liliana’s mother says she’s ready to visit the one’s making a mark on her life, like Cinderella.

“We will have cinderella that will bless her heart,” said Dwayne Jackson, president and CEO for Kid’s Sake.

The community is making sure the Disney magic happens right in Wichita Falls.

“We let it all go to the lord and he took care of it for us. He’s been watching our family through this whole course,” Gonzalez said. “When things get stressful, we really don’t panic. We just let it go and everything works itself out.”

No matter rain or shine, everything is falling into place just to ensure a brave girl’s wish comes to life.

Liliana’s birthday will be held at Urban Air on Sunday. As for the Disney trip, Make-A-Wish says they’re still going to make it happen and it will be postponed for later this month.