Sketch released of man who forced way into home, assaulted woman in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies have released a composite sketch of the man who assaulted a woman at her home in Wimberley last week.

The man forced his way into her home near Woodacre Drive and Happy Hollow Lane on Friday, Sept. 1, at around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 16 and 20 years old, around 5-foot-11 and of thin build. The suspect has blonde hair (short/neat cut), and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with small gray stripes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

The incident happened in the Woodcreek North subdivision, just south of the popular swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well.

The sheriff’s office asked neighbors to be vigilant and call the department immediately if the need arises.