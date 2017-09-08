Sketch released of man who forced way into home, assaulted woman in Wimberley

By Published:
Composite sketch of suspect believed to have forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman near Woodacre Drive and Happy Hollow Lane in Wimberley on Sept. 1, 2017 (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Composite sketch of suspect believed to have forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman near Woodacre Drive and Happy Hollow Lane in Wimberley on Sept. 1, 2017 (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies have released a composite sketch of the man who assaulted a woman at her home in Wimberley last week.

The man forced his way into her home near Woodacre Drive and Happy Hollow Lane on Friday, Sept. 1, at around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 16 and 20 years old, around 5-foot-11 and of thin build. The suspect has blonde hair (short/neat cut), and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with small gray stripes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

The incident happened in the Woodcreek North subdivision, just south of the popular swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well.

The sheriff’s office asked neighbors to be vigilant and call the department immediately if the need arises.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s