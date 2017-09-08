Seventh grader arrested after gun found in backpack in northwest Austin

FILE - Texas classroom (NEXSTAR File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A seventh grader has been arrested at Grisham Middle School in northwest Austin after a loaded gun was found in the student’s backpack, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. Sheriff Chody said no one was injured in the Friday afternoon incident and there were no known threats. The school, located at 10805 School House Ln., near the intersection of US 183 and Lake Creek Parkway, is in the Round Rock Independent School District.

The letter sent by Principal Paige Hadziselimovic to parents states a loaded 9mm handgun was found after a report from another student.

Staff then immediately reported what they found to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The school says appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

“It is a collective effort to keep our campus environment the safest one possible and we commend the student who made the initial report,” Hadziselimovic said, urging students to report anything suspicious to an adult on campus. “It is imperative that students inform us immediately if they believe a stranger or fellow student has brought a weapon to our campus.”

The principal is asking parents to reinforce to their children the school’s safety message. “We pledge to continue our vigilance in keeping Grisham MS a safe campus.”

