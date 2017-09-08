Retired AFD supervisor accused of recording women in station locker room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department confirmed Friday a now retired lieutenant is under investigation for claims he secretly recorded women in a fire station locker room.

The former supervisor, who has not been named, is facing a possible criminal charge of improper photography.

The Austin police special investigations unit is investigating.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department said since it is an open investigation, they cannot provide additional details, including at what station the incident allegedly happened.

