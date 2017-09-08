Retired AFD supervisor accused of recording women in station locker room

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - Fire truck lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Fire truck lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department confirmed Friday a now retired lieutenant is under investigation for claims he secretly recorded women in a fire station locker room.

The former supervisor, who has not been named, is facing a possible criminal charge of improper photography.

The Austin police special investigations unit is investigating.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department said since it is an open investigation, they cannot provide additional details, including at what station the incident allegedly happened.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s