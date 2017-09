Related Coverage 81 identified in massive APD undercover drug sting near the ARCH

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to tackle the ever-present drug problem around the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in downtown Austin, the Austin Police Department conducted a massive undercover drug sting over the summer.

Dubbed operation “Spero,” officers bought narcotics from 81 suspects over eight days between June 20 and July 20. Here are some of the suspects that have been arrested in connection with Spero.

Austin police Spero drug sting near the ARCH View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lemond Bonner Elijah Brandyburg Sean Bodie Jarette Blanchard Dante Beard Christine Barajas Oliver Avery Derrick Armstrong Devonya Adams Melvin Young Willie Wilson Keela Williams Junior Williams David Wilder Joshua Wahler Glenn Wade Frederick Townsend Ashley Tolbert Keith Thompson Allen Thomas Sebastian Taylor Dejon Sykes Vanessa Surita Richard Strong Timmie Stewart Montessillio Sorrells Rose Smith Robert Smith Edward Smith Kenneth Sheppard Melvin Shaw Quaylan Sewell Destinee Scott James Robertson Cedrick Roberts Nicole Richardson Derenique Reed Clyde Reed Timony Nealy Davina Naugher Richard Cole Morrow Preston Moore Marcus Mitchell Ronnie Mims Antuwan Mims Lorenza McNeil Roderick Mayes Maurice Martin Justin Marshall Steve Manor Arnell Manning Beverly Mackey Jerry Jurrells Freddie Johnson Cleve Johnson Timmy Johns Ira Jarmin Charles Houston Caleup Hopwood Jerry Hill Christopher Hill Norman Hatfield Koretha Griffin Gretta Green Mitchell Favors Kenny Davis Donald Davis Chauncey Curry Tyrone Crawford Valancia Comer David Cleveland Eric Clark Quandarius Cartwright Ronnie Canada Juareese Caldwell Kirk Butler Christopher Brown Carolyn Ann Brooks Brandi Brite