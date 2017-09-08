Greg Kelley Foundation works to raise money for legal fees

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Supporters of Greg Kelley gathered Wednesday night for a fundraiser to help his family pay for legal expenses.

Hundreds turned out to Uncle Gary’s Bar in Pflugerville for the GRK Foundation’s event. The goal was to help Kelley’s family recover costs of the original trial three years ago. Kelley’s mother had to sell her home and belongings to pay attorney’s fees.

“I think we are believing and fighting in something that is greater here. It’s not just about me, this could happen to anybody. The guys that actually went out in fought here, they are fighters, They stayed in contact with me, they kept fighting for me, they made sure I was okay and those are the people you are seeing here now,” said Kelley at the event.

Kelley is currently out on bond after spending three years in prison. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2014, but a Williamson County judge determined his case should be heard by the Court of Criminal Appeals at the end of August following a three-day hearing. In her court filing, the judge said his conviction should be set aside because he was “denied due process by virtue of a deficient police investigation,” and he was also “denied the effective assistance of trial counsel.”

The Williamson County District Attorney decided to reopen the case this spring after receiving “credible evidence” from Kelley’s attorneys. Johnathan McCarty, who has not been charged in this case, is now officially called a suspect by a Texas Ranger who testified during the hearing. He said McCarty, Kelley and another unnamed man are all suspects in the sexual assault.