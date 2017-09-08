Brett Jennings with KC Grey Home Furniture joined us in the studio to talk about blending furniture in a space with high and low price points. She discussed how it is easy to get a designer look without the high designer price tag by spending more on your core pieces and use more budget conscious lines for other pieces. Why spend more than you need to. KC Grey Home is located at 211 East Alpine, #700, Austin, Texas. Go to kcgreyhome.com for more information.

