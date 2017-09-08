Florida man offers last generator to woman in need during Irma preparations

By Published:
A Florida man gave away his generator to a woman in need ahead of Hurricane Irma (NBC News Photo)
ALMOTE SPRINGS, Florida (KXAN and NBC News) — As Hurricane Irma heads closer to the Florida coast, many are scrambling to get the supplies they need when the storm hits.

Despite the stress, there are also moments of generosity.

Pam Brekke was at a store in Almote Springs, Florida, when she realized the last generator sold out.

“My father’s on oxygen and I’m worried about this storm,” she said. She also added that her wife wasn’t doing well.

Then, Ramon Santiago stepped up to help. He saw Brekke’s tears and offered her the generator he had.

“I don’t know him at all. He’s a stranger. He’s an angel from God is what he is,” Brekke said.

