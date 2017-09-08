Chili’s slashes menu by 40 percent to focus on burgers, ribs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If there is a certain dish you really enjoy at Chili’s Grill and Bar, it could potentially be cut as the restaurant chain says it is slimming down its menu by 40 percent.

In a release, Chili’s says over the years the restaurant has “chased consumer trends” and expanded its menu to appeal to everyone, which resulted in a “fuzzy food reputation.” That is why the restaurant is paring down its menu from 125 items to 75.

“By eliminating 40 percent of our menu, we’ve reinvested in meatier burgers, ribs and fajitas – the items that we’ve always been known for,” said Kelli Valade, president of Chili’s. “We apologize to any Guest who misses a departed dish, but with this bold move we commit to all Guests to do a better job of serving our famous food on every visit, in every restaurant.”

The first Chili’s opened on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975 and was known as a burger shack with 25 items on the menu.

Customers can expect to see the new menu starting Sept. 18.