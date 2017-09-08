Bluebonnet Air Show features WWII aircraft aiding in hurricane relief

Related Coverage World War II aircraft and crew returns from Harvey relief mission

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — For a look back at history, the Highland Lakes Squadron wants you to look up. The 26th Annual Bluebonnet Air Show will be held at the Burnet Municipal Airport on Saturday and feature aircraft from World War II.

The Bluebonnet Bell, a C-47 from 1944, just returned earlier this week from delivering relief supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims. The crew is on standby if they need to help in the aftermath of Irma.

“This was the first time that we had an opportunity to use the airplane as she was intended to be used, and it was very inspiring that she rose to the occasion and performed beautifully — probably like she did 70 years ago,” crew chief Mark Davis said.

The air show will also include formation demonstration teams and have honorary World War II guests on hand. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will start at noon and run until 4 p.m.