Austinite trapped in St. Thomas post Hurricane Irma

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (KXAN) — An Austinite is trapped in St. Thomas Friday, after enduring the eye of Hurricane Irma.

Victoria Fitzpatrick was on vacation this week and tried to fly home to Texas before the hurricane hit, but wasn’t able to get a flight out in time. So she sought shelter on the island and hoped for the best.

Fitzpatrick says the damage at her resort is extensive, but she’s grateful to be alive. Now her emotions have turned to fear, as supplies there are limited and the threat of additional storms — including the impact of Jose — are becoming more realistic possibilities.

She is now waiting for the Coast Guard to give the all clear for a ferry to pick her up so she and her friends can be transported to San Juan, where they’re told the airport there is functional. However, the ferry has yet to come.

