Austinite trapped in St. Thomas post Hurricane Irma

By Published:
(Courtesy: Victoria Fitzpatrick)
(Courtesy: Victoria Fitzpatrick)

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (KXAN) — An Austinite is trapped in St. Thomas Friday, after enduring the eye of Hurricane Irma.

Victoria Fitzpatrick was on vacation this week and tried to fly home to Texas before the hurricane hit, but wasn’t able to get a flight out in time. So she sought shelter on the island and hoped for the best.

Fitzpatrick says the damage at her resort is extensive, but she’s grateful to be alive. Now her emotions have turned to fear, as supplies there are limited and the threat of additional storms — including the impact of Jose — are becoming more realistic possibilities.

She is now waiting for the Coast Guard to give the all clear for a ferry to pick her up so she and her friends can be transported to San Juan, where they’re told the airport there is functional. However, the ferry has yet to come.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas spoke with Fitzpatrick, after recovering cell service on Friday. Tune in on KXAN News at 6 p.m. for the full report. 

A Texas couple was in St. Thomas during Irma and snapped photos of the aftermath (Courtesy Victoria Fitzpatrick)
A Texas couple was in St. Thomas during Irma and snapped photos of the aftermath (Courtesy Victoria Fitzpatrick)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s