Austin ISD graduation rate at the highest it’s ever seen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The largest school district in Central Texas raised its federal graduation rates by 1 percent for the class of 2016. The Austin Independent School District says the class of 2015 graduation rate was 89.7 percent, and now it’s at 90.7 percent graduation rate — the highest the district has ever experienced.

“I am so #AISDProud of the gains our students and staff have made in graduation and dropout rates,” said Superintendent Paul Cruz. “This far exceeds the national rate. This is a great step in preparing all students for college, career and life, and shows our dedication to reinventing the urban school experience.”

The student group that experienced the highest increase was the African-American group, which rose to 88.4 percent, up 3.8 percentage points over the prior year.

According to the district, only 1.1 percent of AISD’s students grades 9-12 dropped out, whereas in 2007-08, that percentage was 4.2 percent.

The district currently has approximately 84,000 students spread across 130 schools.