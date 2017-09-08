Advanced Massage Therapy and Body Treatments

spa810 is Lakeway’s only organic med spa offering CoolSculpting, massage therapy, skin care, threading, mineral make-up and aesthetic injectables. At spa810, they offer advanced massage therapy and body treatment options. Each of their massage therapists develops a customized plan to support the needs of each guest. Thai body treatment is an ancient Thai treatment working the muscular, skeletal and energy systems of the body. Traditionally given on a floor mat with clients fully clothed, Thai bodywork is a whole-body treatment. It combines passive stretching and movement of joints with several touch techniques and work along energy meridians. The whole treatment is a graceful, nurturing, interactive dance that is sensitive to the condition of each person. The effect of Thai Massage is greater flexibility, flow of energy, deep relaxation, and feeling of well being. Ashiatsu massage meets foot pressure. Ashiatsu (foot pressure) is a barefoot massage technique using comfortably deep gliding pressure over your body. Bars overhead are used by the therapist during the massage session for balance and support. Combining gravitational force with centripetal and centrifugal movements, Ashiatsu techniques are used to create a structural change in chronically tight muscles and soft tissues. spa810 is located at 2009 Main Street #200 in Lakeway, Texas. You can contact spa810 at (512) 524-9602 or go to spa810.com for more information.

