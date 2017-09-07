Those affected by Harvey receiving assistance at new resource center

Agencies such as DPS and Red Cross are on hand for evacuees who need assistance at the Multi-Agency Resource Center in Austin. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stephanie Myers arrived in Austin four days ago, after her home in Houston was still flooded.

“It took me some days to even realize what happened,” Myers said. “I was brushing my teeth in the mirror and it hit me – I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve kind of lost everything. I have to start my life over.’”

Myers found a place to stay through Airbnb and HomeAway, but came to Austin’s mega shelter Wednesday to get medicine, clothes and food from the Multi-Agency Resource Center. She’s also trying to find a job since she plans to stay in Austin permanently.

While Myers’ family are all safe, the moments during Harvey’s wrath is something she constantly thinks about. “My granddaughter had to be rescued. It’s just trauma and you think about it and you constantly think about it, but it gets better as the days go along just knowing everybody’s safe.”

The resource center is located at the same site as the city’s shelter for evacuees on Metropolis Drive in southeast Austin. Anyone affected by Harvey can get help from the Austin Disaster Relief Network, the Red Cross, FEMA, the Texas Department of Insurance and the US Postal Service at the location.

“This isn’t something that’s just a couple of weeks and then it’s over,” said Red Cross spokesperson Bristel Minsker. “For many of these families, their lives are never going to be the same so it really takes a community effort, many different groups coming together to try and make them as whole as we can and start that road to recovery.”

Currently, there are around 225 people staying at Austin’s mega shelter. 

