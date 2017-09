PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who often experiences confusion is missing in Pflugerville, police say.

Julia Bazan Guerra, 73, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Kingston Lacy and North Heathwilde Boulevard.

Officers believe she is driving a blue Honda CR-V with license plate number GCZ0389.

Anyone with information on her possible location is asked to call Pflugerville police at 512-990-6700.