Police search for man who exposed himself at Texas State University

By Published: Updated:
Texas State University, Old Main Building (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
Texas State University, Old Main Building (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man allegedly exposed himself to a Texas State University student Wednesday night, and police are searching for more information about the incident.

The woman called police around 6:45 p.m. and said the man was outside Building 4 at Bobcat Village. He left before authorities arrived, according to a Texas State University Facebook post.

University police say the man was black, about 18 or 19 years old, about 6 feet tall and was wearing gray sweatpants and a white hoodie. Anyone with information about the case can call University Police Department at 512-245-2805.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s