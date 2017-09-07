Police search for man who exposed himself at Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man allegedly exposed himself to a Texas State University student Wednesday night, and police are searching for more information about the incident.

The woman called police around 6:45 p.m. and said the man was outside Building 4 at Bobcat Village. He left before authorities arrived, according to a Texas State University Facebook post.

University police say the man was black, about 18 or 19 years old, about 6 feet tall and was wearing gray sweatpants and a white hoodie. Anyone with information about the case can call University Police Department at 512-245-2805.