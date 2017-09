LEANDER (KXAN) — Pflugerville used two third quarter touchdowns from I.K. Ebayiro to overcome a 10-6 deficit to beat Leander, 30-13, for its first win of the season.

The Panthers scored 24 straight en route to the win.

They’ll play Westlake next Friday.

Leander falls to 0-2 on the year. They’re in action against Stony Point on Thursday. Quarterback Rashad Carter left the game in the first half with a finger injury, so his status for next week is up in the air.