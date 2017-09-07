Owners of Cindy’s Gone Hog Wild indicted on tax fraud

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A husband and wife team who owned several restaurants in the Austin-area, including the popular Cindy’s Gone Hog Wild, have been indicted for tax fraud. Michael Herman and Cynthia Herman are accused of filing false corporate tax returns, among other things.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the couple owned one restaurant in Travis County and two in Bastrop County. Cindy’s Gone Hog Wild, a restaurant and bar which was located along State Highway 71 in Del Valle. Cindy’s Downtown and Hasler Brothers Steakhouse were located in Bastrop.

According to the indictment, between 2010 though 2012, the Hermans only filed corporate tax returns for the Del Valle location but the restaurant earnings at the two other locations were reported on the couple’s personal tax returns. Court documents show the couple filed false IRS forms from 2007-2012.

The Hermans are accused of depositing only a portion of their restaurants’ cash receipts into their business bank accounts and underreported their income. Federal authorities say the couple used business money to pay for personal expenses such as getting a swimming pool repaired.

If convicted, the business owners could face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and three years in prison on each of the false return charges.

According to Yelp, all of the restaurants that were owned by the Hermans are closed–although it isn’t clear when the restaurants shuttered. Cindy’s Downtown restaurant was taken over by new ownership and a new name in 2014.