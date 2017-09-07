Nolan Ryan Beef headquarters moves to Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Nolan Ryan Beef has found a new home in Round Rock. The company announced it moved its headquarters from Conroe, Texas, to the new location as of Sept. 1.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and rancher Nolan Ryan and other ranching partners say they decided to make the move to be closer to other Ryan family-owned businesses. One of those businesses is the Round Rock Express Triple A baseball franchise.

Ryan also said the move will allow him to be more involved in day-to-day activities at Nolan Ryan Beef. The company’s finance and accounting, sourcing and production, quality assurance and product development and sales and marketing teams are all working out of Round Rock.

“We are excited for this next chapter for the business,” President and CEO Perry Coughlin said in a press release. “Having Nolan and Reese Ryan, our Chairman, more involved will help us respond more quickly to opportunities and better serve our customers.”