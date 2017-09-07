Mother charged in death of son with cerebral palsy due to ‘severe neglect’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman was arrested Thursday, months after the death of her 26-year-old son with cerebral palsy, who was found to be suffering from “severe neglect,” police said.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. on June 20 to a home on Prince Drive, near the US 183 and I-35 interchange in north Austin, for the death of Edgar Carbajal. Based on his age and his diagnosis with cerebral palsy from birth, a homicide detective and a Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office investigator were called to the home.

Both investigating units had concerns of “severe neglect” to Carbajal, and an autopsy was performed the next day.

On Aug. 29, an autopsy report listed the cause of death as pneumonia caused by bacteremia — or bacteria in the blood — due to pressure ulcers from the cerebral palsy.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide. After getting the results, a criminal charge of injury to a disabled individual by omission, a first degree felony, was made against the man’s mother, Erica Yanet Flores, 41.

Thursday, Flores was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call the tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.