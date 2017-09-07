Longhorns looking for drastic improvement on D

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns struggled in all three phases of the game, but the defensive side of the ball might have been the biggest surprise. Now Texas goes from the slower paced Maryland offense that totaled 375 yards on just 58 plays from scrimmage to a San Jose State (1-1) team that wants to play at a much faster pace. “This is what shows what we’re about.” said defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. “this coming week, this ball game is going show everybody in the country, hey, do these guys have the grit to win a championship?”

San Jose State’s offensive coordinator is Andrew Sowder who spent last season at Texas as a quality control assistant under Sterlin Gilbert. Sowder is a Baylor graduate who also worked with Gilbert at both Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green. According to Orlando, the Spartans will try to run a play every 10 seconds. The Spartans have rotated quarterbacks but appear to be settled on redshirt freshman Montel Aaron who has thrown for 269 yards and four touchdowns in their first two games while splitting time with Josh Love.

Following Saturday’s game, Texas will not be back home until September 7th. With a trip to USC, a bye week and then the Big 12 opener at Iowa State over the next three weeks.