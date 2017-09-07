Lane closures on US 183 and Loyola Lane through October

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers on US Highway 183 in east Austin can expect lane closures to last through October.

Starting Thursday evening, one of the two left turn lanes on southbound US 183 will be closed at Loyola Lane, and Loyola Lane will be reduced to one lane in each direction, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. The agency says drivers will likely experience travel delays, and suggests taking alternate routes on Johnny Morris Road, Old Manor Road, Springdale/Manor Roads or Farm to Market Road 969 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard).

Part of the sidewalk on Loyola lane east of US 183 will also be closed during construction.

Loyola Lane and US 183 will both experience lane closures through October (Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Photo)
Loyola Lane and US 183 will both experience lane closures through October (Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Photo)

Crews are working to finish construction of the new northbound US 183 lanes where they cross Loyola Lane. It’s part of a project that improves general purpose lanes and adds toll lanes between US Highway 290 and State Highway 71. The project is expected to open in phases between 2019 and 2020.

 

