Hidden compartments in vehicle reveal $147K during I-10 traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Fayette County deputy uncovered $147,000 in hidden U.S. currency during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 10.

Deputy David Smith pulled the vehicle over near Flatonia at around 3:30 p.m. The deputy saw multiple indicators of possible criminal activity, and got the driver’s consent to search the vehicle.

Smith found several bundles similar to narcotics packaging concealed in compartments within the vehicle.

Francisco Alanis-Valero, 47, of Monterrey, Mexico, was arrested on a money laundering charge.