Hays CISD bus driver shortage causes route to be dropped

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hays Consolidated Independent School District is experiencing an extreme shortage of bus drivers. So much so that if one driver calls in sick, they have to cancel a route and scramble other buses to the area to pick up students.

Out of 159 bus driver positions, the district says it is short 58. Everyone in the district that holds a bus driver’s license including the mechanics have to pick up the slack to try and keep everything running smoothly.

For the first time this week, the district missed a bus route due to the lack of drivers. The route was only missed for one day, but district leaders are concerned it could happen again if more bus drivers aren’t hired soon.

“It’s a problem because parents now don’t know what bus their student is getting on, their student is late to school, they may not be able to eat breakfast when they normally would,” said Hays CISD Assistant Director for Transportation Jessica Fischer.

Fischer says the district is doing everything possible to bring in extra drivers. The district recently approved a pay increase from $14.25 to $16 for starting drivers.

To learn more about becoming a bus driver, you can visit the district’s website.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon takes a ride with the bus drivers to see how the shortage has impacted them directly tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m.