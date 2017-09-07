Fast-growing Williamson County gets new cancer center in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – While Dolores Pinn is battling breast cancer, the added stress of driving from her home in Taylor to Temple to receive treatment was an added stress. Now, with the opening of the Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center in Round Rock, she longer worries about the long-distance travel.

“The convenience of it is wonderful, right on the edge of round rock where it’s going to be easily accessible to all around us,” Pinn said.

The center combines diagnostic and treatment services for cancer patients in the area, provide an all-encompassing resource that will help patients stay close to home to get the help they need.

The team at Baylor Scott & White was able to catch Pinn’s cancer before it spread. Surgery removed the cancerous cells less than two weeks after she was diagnosed. Pinn attributes that to having all her doctors nearby.

“It’s been very pleasant so far. Everybody I have been just as wonderful as they can be,” said Pinn.

She’s not receiving radiation treatment at the center located at the corner of University Boulevard and North Mays Street in Round Rock.

Dr. Mehul Patel is her radiation oncologist. He believes the center will greatly improve the quality of life for cancer patients near the center.

“We’re all integrated. We are in one location. So her various providers who are taking care of her are in the offices next door to each other. So, if there are any issues we can see the patient together, which is not uncommon,” said Dr. Patel.

Dr. Patel says the center can help diagnose more cancer cases in the county and surrounding cities. He believes having a center accessible to so many people will encourage more folks to get screened.

“Williamson County is one of the largest growing counties in the country,” Dr. Patel said. “We’re expecting close to 6,000 cancer cases annually here and that will only continue to grow as the population grows.”

Pinn feels lucky her cancer was discovered before it was too late and encourages anyone who thinks there may be a problem to get screened for the disease right away.

Not all the services are available at the center yet. In the next month, surgeons and other specialists are moving in and the center is expected to be running at full capacity by then.