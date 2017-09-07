Emergency Stage 4 water restrictions in place for parts of Travis, Hays counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who get their water from the West Travis County Public Utility Agency (WTCPUA) are being asked to eliminate non-essential water use due to a 20-inch transmission line that was damaged.

The water agency says it is implementing emergency Stage 4 water restrictions as it works to repair the broken line, which is on US 290 at Nutty Brown Road. During Stage 4, customers should not water their lawns and golf courses should not be watered.

The emergency measures are in effect until further notice for the following areas:

  • Dripping Springs Water Supply Corporation
  • City of Dripping Springs
  • Highpointe
  • Reunion Ranch
  • Sawyer Ranch
  • Rimrock
  • Hays County WCID Number 1 and 2
  • Headwaters

Customers who have additional questions should contact customer service at (512) 263-0125 or customerservice@wtcpua.org.

