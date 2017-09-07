Dead bat found on Main Street in Buda sparks another rabies alert

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Buda put out the second rabies alert in a week after a dead bat was found on the ground on Main Street.

The bat was found in the 760 block of the street, near Bradfield Drive, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The bat was untestable due to decomposition, but as a precaution the state treats these cases as a positive result, the city of Buda said.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the bat is asked to call Animal Control at 1-512-312-1001, the Hays County Health Department at 1-512-393-5525 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 1-254-778-6744.

The city reminds residents not to touch or handle any grounded bats.

Buda has had at least one rabies alert a month for the past four months. Officials put out an alert on Wednesday after a dead bat was found on Aug. 31 inside building 2 of the Creekside Villas Senior Village at 590 Farm to Market Road 967.

