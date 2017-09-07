Blue Bell introduces Pink Camo ‘n Cream ice cream flavor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although it’s camouflage themed, it may be a little difficult to hide Blue Bell Ice Cream’s newest flavor in your freezer. The company announced Pink Camo ‘n Cream will be hitting store shelves on Thursday.

The company says this new strawberry, milk chocolate and cream cheese ice cream swirl is the “sidekick” to last year’s Camo ‘n Cream flavor.

“Our Camo ’n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything,” said Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell. “The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern?”

The first Camo n’ Cream ice cream was released about a year ago and substitutes pistachio-almond ice cream for strawberry. It and the newest version are available in limited quantities in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Last month Blue Bell released a flavor called Banana Split Sundae in honor of National Banana Split Day.