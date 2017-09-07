Blue Bell introduces Pink Camo ‘n Cream ice cream flavor

By Published:
Blue Bell Ice Cream introduced a new flavor Thursday called Pink Camo 'n Cream (Blue Bell Photo)
Blue Bell Ice Cream introduced a new flavor Thursday called Pink Camo 'n Cream (Blue Bell Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although it’s camouflage themed, it may be a little difficult to hide Blue Bell Ice Cream’s newest flavor in your freezer. The company announced Pink Camo ‘n Cream will be hitting store shelves on Thursday.

The company says this new strawberry, milk chocolate and cream cheese ice cream swirl is the “sidekick” to last year’s Camo ‘n Cream flavor.

“Our Camo ’n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything,” said Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell. “The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern?”

The first Camo n’ Cream ice cream was released about a year ago and substitutes pistachio-almond ice cream for strawberry. It and the newest version are available in limited quantities in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Last month Blue Bell released a flavor called Banana Split Sundae in honor of National Banana Split Day.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s