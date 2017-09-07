Austin’s new teaching hospital launches burn unit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Central Texas, if you are severely burned, you usually get transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center’s Burn Unit for treatment.

Now, Austin’s new teaching hospital, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, has a burn program that can treat patients who have burns covering less than 30 percent of their bodies. Patients with burn surface areas greater than 30 percent will still need to travel to San Antonio or Dallas for care.

The burn program, which launched in August, can provide care for burns to specific areas of the body, including the face, hands, feet and joints, for anyone age 15 or older

Dr. Ben Coopwood is heading up the burn unit along with Dell Seton’s trauma team.

“We are really excited to share this program with the community,” Coopwood said in a news release. “We felt like we could responsibly expand our burn services now that our medical offerings have matured throughout the last five to 10 years.”

Prior to this expansion, Dell Seton said they could only treat burns that covered less than 10 percent of the body and they weren’t able to treat burns involving the lungs.