Austin’s new teaching hospital launches burn unit

By Published: Updated:
Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. (KXAN Photo/May 2017)
Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. (KXAN Photo/May 2017)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Central Texas, if you are severely burned, you usually get transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center’s Burn Unit for treatment.

Now, Austin’s new teaching hospital, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, has a burn program that can treat patients who have burns covering less than 30 percent of their bodies. Patients with burn surface areas greater than 30 percent will still need to travel to San Antonio or Dallas for care.

The burn program, which launched in August, can provide care for burns to specific areas of the body, including the face, hands, feet and joints, for anyone age 15 or older

Dr. Ben Coopwood  is heading up the burn unit along with Dell Seton’s trauma team.

“We are really excited to share this program with the community,” Coopwood said in a news release. “We felt like we could responsibly expand our burn services now that our medical offerings have matured throughout the last five to 10 years.”

Prior to this expansion, Dell Seton said they could only treat burns that covered less than 10 percent of the body and they weren’t able to treat burns involving the lungs.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s