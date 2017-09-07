Austin police search for hit-and-run driver in Wells Branch Pkwy death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting and killing a man who was walking in north Austin Monday night.

Richard Stacy Stader, 37, died at the scene at the corner of Wells Branch Parkway and the Interstate 35 frontage road. Preliminary investigations show Stader was crossing the road against the traffic signal around 9:40 p.m. when a 2010 blue Honda Accord traveling westbound hit him. Police later found the car, but not the driver.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver to call APD Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-8255. This marks Austin’s 43rd fatal traffic crash of 2017.

 

