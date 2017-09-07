Austin police expect to get first 10 withdrawn Ford Explorers back next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first 10 Ford Explorer police interceptor units, out of the approximate 400 pulled from the Austin Police Department in July over carbon monoxide leak fears, are expected to come back next week.

In announcing the return Thursday, Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said the department will be running their own tests for a week to validate Ford’s test results that the vehicles are back to standard and safe to use. Once APD verifies Ford’s results, repairs will start on the hundreds of Ford Explorers remaining, with the department expecting to get back about 20 per week.

Chief Manley said removing the Ford Explorers from their fleet impacted their operations, as they expected it would. For the highest priority calls, the chief said, it took on average 30 seconds longer for police to respond — from a 6 minute 47 second average for the first half of the year to 7 minutes and 14 seconds last week.

For the next highest level priority call, a 30-second delay was also seen on average.

The SUVs were pulled from the streets on July 28, 2017, after months of carbon monoxide-related issues, starting in February. The city received 62 workers compensation reports for carbon monoxide problems. At one point the Austin Police Association told its members to drive on patrol with their windows down.

Ford Motor Company said in July they would cover the cost of repairs for every police interceptor with a leak concern, regardless of age, mileage or after-market modifications. The company said they discovered holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some units.

