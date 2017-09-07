Related Coverage Amazon starts searching for second headquarters

SEATTLE (AP/KXAN) — Amazon has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the site.

The online giant, based in Seattle, says that the new site would come with up to 50,000 jobs.

The announcement Thursday will set off a scramble among cities vying to make the short list. The company estimates that investments in Seattle between 2010 and 2016 added $38 billion to the city’s economy.

Cities and states are being advised by Amazon.com Inc. to visit www.amazon.com/amazonHQ2 for more information.

Austin is home to an Amazon corporate office that opened in 2015 at the Domain, on 11501 Alterra Parkway Suite 200. The company also opened a fulfillment center in San Marcos less than a year ago.