81 arrested in massive APD undercover drug sting near the ARCH

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested dozens of suspected drug dealers specifically targeting “vulnerable” users near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless during a multi-week operation called “Spero.” That word means “hope” in Latin.

Undercover officers from the Street Narcotics team bought narcotics from 81 suspects over eight days between June 20 and July 20. An affidavit for one of the cases said officers were responding to “complaints of rampant drug sales and an open air drug market” around the ARCH. In that instance, an undercover officer bought $10 worth of cocaine less than 1,000 feet from a school.

The majority of the arrests were for crack cocaine, but one case involved heroin. One of the suspects is a 16-year-old, while the rest are adults.

Austin police say many of the suspected drug dealers come from outside downtown and take advantage of the homeless population. None of the suspects actually used any of the services at the ARCH and didn’t go inside the facility. Instead, they sold drugs to people outside who appeared to be homeless, police say.

“Fifty-three percent of all suspects have addresses outside of downtown and come to the ARCH to sell drugs and go back home after they are finished,” a press release from the city stated. It also mentioned that one alleged dealer told an undercover officer that his girlfriend picks him up every night after he’s finished selling.

Police also report many of the suspects arrested had prior convictions, including 110 convictions for selling drugs and 148 for possessing them.

This arrest announcement comes a little more than three weeks after APD began a 30-day pilot program of increased patrols around ARCH. That included having two officers stationed outside 24 hours a day.

The Austin Police Department is holding a briefing on their operation at 10:30 a.m. KXAN.com will live stream the briefing in this story.