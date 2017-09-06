Woman slips out of handcuffs, takes police cruiser for joy ride

LUFKIN, Texas (KXAN/NBC News) — Police in East Texas released dash cam video that shows a woman slipping out of her handcuffs and stealing one of their cruisers.

Officers originally arrested Toscha Sponsler for shoplifting in Lufkin, Texas. Now she faces escape causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance charges.

After police put her in the back of one of their cars, she removed her seat belt and took off her handcuffs before crawling to the front of the car and taking off.

Dash cam video shows her driving on the wrong side of the road and through the grass. Police say while they were chasing her they reached speeds of 100 mph.

Eventually Sponsler lost control of the cruiser and crashed. After she didn’t come out of the car, officers smashed the window to unlock the door and pulled her out.

After the chase, officers installed a new barrier device between the front and back seats on all their marked cars.