WATCH: Robert E. Lee statue being removed in Dallas

KXAN Staff Published:
Robert E. Lee statue being removed from Lee Park in Dallas on Sept. 6, 2017. (NBC News)
Robert E. Lee statue being removed from Lee Park in Dallas on Sept. 6, 2017. (NBC News)

DALLAS (KXAN) — When the Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to take down the statue of Robert E. Lee from Lee Park, city crews immediately started setting up equipment for the removal.

KXAS in Dallas reports the council voted 13-1 for the statue’s immediate removal. City crews arrived at Lee Park a short time later to prepare the statue for removal, though KXAS reports the city didn’t say where the statue will be taken.

Dallas police officers in tactical gear are also at the park, directing a growing number of onlookers a safe distance away from the park.

