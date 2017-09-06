Trail of Lights kicks off Dec. 9

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 53rd annual Trail of Lights has announced dates for this upcoming holiday season.

This year’s grand opening is slated for Saturday, Dec. 9 and the event will run through Saturday, Dec. 23. The event at Zilker Park attracts more than 400,000 people every year.

General admission gates open at 7 p.m. every evening. There will be a general admission fee of $3 on seven of the 14 nights of the event.

Prior to the Trail of Lights opening, the annual Zilker Tree lighting kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 26.

For a full list of special event dates and cost, click here.

If you’re looking to pop the question at Trail of Lights, apparently you’re not the only one. Last year, event organizers said they fielded calls from nearly a dozen people asking about coordinating marriage proposals.