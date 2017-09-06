Thieves try to use stolen forklift to steal ATM

By Published:
An ATM was destroyed at a First State Bank in Buda, Texas (Courtesy Brandon Eggeson)
An ATM was destroyed at a First State Bank in Buda, Texas (Courtesy Brandon Eggeson)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda police are searching for a thief or thieves who stole a forklift and then tried to steal an ATM, but ran away without any cash.

Around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday officers found the construction equipment wedged in the drive through of the First State Bank Central Texas on Main Street. They also found a U-Haul truck behind the building which was still running.

The Skytrack Loader forklift had been stolen from the new city of Buda Municipal Building site off Main Street, and the U-Haul had been taken from Dollar Tile, according to police.

Even though the ATM suffered extensive damage, police say the suspect(s) was not able to access the money.

No one is in custody and police ask anyone with information to call Detective Fleming at 512-312-1001.

Thieves try to use stolen forklift to steal ATM

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s