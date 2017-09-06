Texas issues company first license for medical marijuana

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first marijuana medical license issued by the state of Texas will be going to a company called Cansortium Texas.

The company, with administrative offices in Schulenberg, Texas, says they are humbled and honored to have earned a license as a low-THC dispensing organization.

“Our commitment is to the patients of Texas suffering from epilepsy and their families who are enduring tremendous hardship,” the company said in a statement. “We are focused on compassionately providing this medicine in an unrivaled professional healthcare environment and will abide by the highest practice and performance levels.”

Cansortium is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, “who rightfully demands of us the highest standards, an expectation we will always strive to meet and exceed,” the statement continued.

Two additional companies will get medical marijuana licenses from the state. Cansortium Texas hopes to be approved to dispense to patients by the end of the year.

The Associated Press reports the Florida-based company has medical marijuana licenses already in Florida, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico. The companies seeking the licenses will pay a nearly $490,000 fee once they’re approved, followed by a renewal of the license in two years for nearly $320,000.