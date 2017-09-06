Texas attorney general’s wife announces run for state senate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The wife of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching her own political career and running for a state senate seat once held by her husband.

Angela Paxton made the announcement Wednesday. She was a guidance counselor at a Frisco private school and has never held elected office. But she’s been active in GOP politics and her announcement listed endorsements from more than a dozen state lawmakers.

She won’t be the only familiar last name on the ballot. Phillip Huffines, the brother of Republican state Sen. Don Huffines, is running for the same seat.

Her husband represented Senate District 8 before becoming attorney general in 2015. Later that year, Ken Paxton was indicted on securities fraud charges and is awaiting trial in Houston. He has pleaded not guilty.