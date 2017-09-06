Surviving a Move in the Dog Days of Summer

September is one of the hottest months in Austin, and to no ones surprise, Austin ranks among the top 10 cities in terms of the number of days over 100. Jodi Bart Holzband of SpareFoot.com joined us in the studio to provide tips on moving in extreme heat. Summer is the most popular time to move, and if you can’t avoid it, there are things you can do to make the experience more bearable.

Plan Ahead

If possible, do the move over a couple of days to take advantage of cooler mornings.

Find sitters for the pets and the kids away from the madness.

Purge and declutter for a lighter load, money savings and less work for everyone.

Turn on Utilities — Make sure the air-conditioning and refrigerator is on and working.

Hire movers — If you’re not used to exerting this much energy in this heat, hire a professional. It can be 150 degrees inside a truck.

Moving Day Tips

Stay Hydrated – Have plenty of water and ice in your cooler and don’t drink soda, beer or wine.

Take care with heat-sensitive items – Candles are notorious for melting onto other items. A lot of things melt or break down in this level of heat.

Turn on the A/C in your car or the cabin of your rental truck so it’s cool and you can go there to take a break.

Regardless of temps, it’s best not to move during the summer at all if you can avoid it. Moving companies are very busy at that time of year and the rates do go up based on demand.

