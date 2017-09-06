Rabies alert issued for the city of Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Buda are issuing a rabies alert out of an abundance of caution after finding a dead bat inside a senior living building.

Someone found the dead bat around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, inside building 2 of the Creekside Villas Senior Village at 590 Farm to Market Road 967, according to police. Officials could not test the bat for rabies because it was so decomposed, but as a precaution the state treats situations like this as positive rabies cases.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the bat should call the City of Buda Animal Control at 512-312-1001, the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

Buda has had about one rabies alert a month for the past four months. The most recent was at the beginning of August when a bat found outside a church tested positive for the disease.

