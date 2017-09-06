NFL star Michael Bennett claims Vegas officers used excessive force

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KXAN) — Seattle Seahawks defensive end and Houston native, Michael Bennett, posted an open letter on Twitter Wednesday morning saying officers in Las Vegas used excessive force on him for “just being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Bennett says he was in Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 26 for the Mayweather-McGregor fight. After the fight, he said he was headed back to his hotel when people started hearing what they thought were gun shots. Bennett said he ran away “looking for safety” when Las Vegas officers “pointed their guns” at him.

Bennett said an officer ordered him to get to the ground and as he was lying there, he said the officer placed the gun near his head said he would “blow my f—–g head off” if he were to move. Bennett claims a second officer came and “forcefully jammed” his knee into his back.

TMZ obtained video showing Bennett being handcuffed by police while lying on the sidewalk. TMZ reports the video was shot outside Drai’s Nightclub.

In his letter, Bennett said all he could think of was: “I’m going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.”

After being placed into a patrol car, Bennett said he was finally released after authorities confirmed his identity.

Bennett said he has hired a Civil Rights attorney to look at possible legal action.

Prior to joining the NFL, Bennett was an Aggie from 2005-2008.