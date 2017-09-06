Man killed in crash with utility pole in northwest Austin identified

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man killed in a crash with a utility pole this past weekend on a US 183 service road in northwest Austin has been identified by police.

Officers say the crash happened in the intersection of the northbound service road of US 183 and Pecan Park Boulevard, just south of State Highway 45, at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Spencer Bernard Johnson II, 33, was driving a 2007 Kia Spectra when he hit a steel utility pole in the northwest corner of the intersection, according to Austin police.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8255. Police say this was the 42nd fatal crash and 44th fatality of 2017. At the same time last year, there were 47 fatal crashes and 47 deaths.

Tuesday night, a woman was killed after crashing with a fence on US 183 in southeast Austin.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s