Man killed in crash with utility pole in northwest Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man killed in a crash with a utility pole this past weekend on a US 183 service road in northwest Austin has been identified by police.

Officers say the crash happened in the intersection of the northbound service road of US 183 and Pecan Park Boulevard, just south of State Highway 45, at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Spencer Bernard Johnson II, 33, was driving a 2007 Kia Spectra when he hit a steel utility pole in the northwest corner of the intersection, according to Austin police.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8255. Police say this was the 42nd fatal crash and 44th fatality of 2017. At the same time last year, there were 47 fatal crashes and 47 deaths.

Tuesday night, a woman was killed after crashing with a fence on US 183 in southeast Austin.