Man arrested after Lady Bird Lake water rescue

By Published:
A car was partially submerged in Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday (KXAN Photo)
A car was partially submerged in Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rescued and then arrested after the car he was in ended up in Lady Bird Lake early Wednesday morning.

Officials were alerted to the need for a water rescue shortly after 12:30 a.m. A car was partially submerged in the lake near West Cesar Chavez Street and B. R. Reynolds Drive, near the Lamar Boulevard bridge. Austin Fire Department tweeted that one man was out of the car but said another person was inside it. Searchers broke out the window of the car, but did not find another person in or around it.

According to Austin police, one man was arrested at the scene and taken to jail. Police have not said which charges he is facing as of 6 a.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s