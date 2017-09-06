Man arrested after Lady Bird Lake water rescue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rescued and then arrested after the car he was in ended up in Lady Bird Lake early Wednesday morning.

Officials were alerted to the need for a water rescue shortly after 12:30 a.m. A car was partially submerged in the lake near West Cesar Chavez Street and B. R. Reynolds Drive, near the Lamar Boulevard bridge. Austin Fire Department tweeted that one man was out of the car but said another person was inside it. Searchers broke out the window of the car, but did not find another person in or around it.

Vehicle in the water on Cesar Chavez. pic.twitter.com/OlbnMkYJc9 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 6, 2017

According to Austin police, one man was arrested at the scene and taken to jail. Police have not said which charges he is facing as of 6 a.m.